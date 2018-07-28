Kansas City Royals’ Brian Goodwin, right, celebrates with Jorge Bonifacio (38) and Alex Gordon after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in New York. (Julie Jacobson/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — All-Star ace Luis Severino got hit hard in another shaky start and the Kansas City Royals, hours after trading cornerstone Mike Moustakas, beat the New York Yankees 10-5 on Saturday in the opener a day-night doubleheader.

Trying for his major league-leading 15th win, Severino instead was pulled after Lucas Duda’s two-run homer made it 6-0 in the fifth inning. Rosell Hererra hit an early two-run double, and Salvador Perez had a two-run single that set up Duda.

Severino (14-4) allowed eight hits, walked one and struck out five in his shortest start of the year.

The Royals extended a string of rough outings for the 24-year old anchor of the Yankees rotation. Severino has given up 19 earned runs in 19 1/3 innings over his last four starts.

The Yankees lost in their first game since slugger Aaron Judge sustained a fractured right wrist when he was hit by a pitch from Kansas City’s Jakob Junis on Thursday.

Rookie Brad Keller (4-4) went 5 2/3 innings for the win one day after his 23rd birthday.

Brian Goodwin, acquired from Washington last weekend, kept up his big hitting for the Royals, launching a three-run homer into the second deck in right in the eighth that made it 9-5

Giancarlo Stanton hit a 447-foot, two-out, two-run homer for the Yankees in the fifth.

RANGERS 7, ASTROS 3

HOUSTON — Rougned Odor hit an inside-the-park homer and a regular over-the-fence shot, going 5 for 5 to help Texas beat Justin Verlander and Houston.

Odor rocketed a ball to right-center field in the fifth inning that George Springer made a leaping attempt on but missed. The ball ricocheted off the wall and rolled along the warning track. Odor raced around the bases and beat the throw home for his first career inside-the-park home run. Odor hit his second home run of the night in the seventh off new Astros reliever Ryan Pressly.

Ariel Jurado (1-1), who was called up from Double-A Frisco for the start, set down 12 of the first 13 batters he faced. The only blemish through his first four innings was Springer’s solo homer in the fourth. Jurado gave up one run on two hits in six innings for his first major league win.

Joey Gallo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa also homered for the Rangers.

Verlander (10-6) was the loser.

CARDINALS 6, CUBS 2

ST. LOUIS — Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam in a six-run first inning, Miles Mikolas pitched six strong innings and St. Louis beat Chicago in front of a season-high 47,514 fans at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals improved to 9-6 this season against the NL Central-leading Cubs.

Ozuna hit his second grand slam this season and the fifth of his career. Ozuna had three hits.

Jose Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk from Jose Quintana (9-7), and Ozuna followed with his 11th home run. Yairo Munoz added an RBI double. The last time the Cardinals scored six runs in the opening inning was eight years to the day, on July 28, 2010, against the Mets.

Mikolas (11-3) allowed six hits, including a two-run homer by Javier Baez.

ORIOLES 11, RAYS 2

BALTIMORE — Trey Mancini and Joey Rickard combined for seven hits, including back-to-back home runs in the second inning, and Baltimore breezed past Tampa Bay.

Mancini had a career-best four hits and his homer especially delighted the fans, who were given a bobblehead in his likeness. Rickard got three hits and matched a career high with five RBIs.

Caleb Joseph also had three hits. Mancini, Rickard and Joseph, the bottom third of the Orioles’ order, went 10 for 12 with nine RBIs. Coming off a 15-5 romp Friday, the Orioles scored in double-digits in consecutive games for the first time since July 18-19, 2017.

Kevin Gausman (5-8) allowed two runs and nine hits over seven innings. Kevin Kiermaier had a pair of hits, including a home run, for the Rays.

PIRATES 5, METS 0

PITTSBURGH — Trevor Williams outdueled Jacob deGrom in Pittsburgh’s victory over New York.

Williams (9-7) allowed five hits in six innings with five strikeouts and three walks. He hasn’t allowed a run in 17 straight innings.

The Pirates have won 13 of their past 15 games, while the Mets have lost two straight after winning their previous three games. DeGrom (5-6) lost for the fourth time since June 28. He allowed three runs on eight hits, his most surrendered this season, with five strikeouts in seven innings.

REDS 6, PHILLIES 2

CINCINNATI — Joey Votto drove in the go-ahead run with a sharp single that glanced off second baseman Cesar Hernandez’s glove, leading Cincinnati past Philadelphia.

Votto drove in two runs and four players each knocked in one. The Reds are last in the NL Central but beat the East Division-leading Phillies for the second straight day.

Wandy Peralta (2-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Sal Romano and Jared Hughes each got double-play balls to finish the seventh and eighth. Hughes pitched the ninth for a five-out save, his career-high seventh save. Tommy Hunter (2-1) took the loss.

TIGERS 2, INDIANS 1

DETROIT — JaCoby Jones hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the third inning to help Detroit beat Cleveland.

Blaine Hardy (4-3) gave up a run over five innings. Three relivers combined to pitch four innings of scoreless relief. Shane Greene retired the side in order in the ninth for his 21st save.

Mike Clevinger (7-7) allowed two runs and struck out eight over five innings.

