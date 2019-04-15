Toronto Blue Jays (5-11, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (8-4, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Matt Shoemaker (3-0, 0.92 ERA) Twins: Martin Perez (1-0, 7.56 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Toronto match up to begin a four-game series.

The Twins went 49-32 at home in 2018. Minnesota pitchers had an ERA of 4.50 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

The Blue Jays finished 33-48 in road games in 2018. Toronto averaged 8.2 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 16 total triples last year. These two teams did not meet in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

