Detroit Tigers (64-98, third in the AL Central in 2018) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (73-89, fourth in the AL East in 2018)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: Matt Shoemaker (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers square off against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays went 40-41 at home in 2018. Toronto hit .244 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 217 total home runs last season.

The Tigers went 26-55 on the road in 2018. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 35 total triples last year.

Blue Jays Injuries: None listed.

Tigers Injuries: None listed.

