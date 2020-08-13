The Nationals eventually lost to the New York Mets, 8-2, falling to 6-9. Their bullpen is thin and sputtering. Their starter, Austin Voth, completed four innings before he was hooked for Romero in the fifth. Their offense could not solve Mets starter David Peterson, notching one hit and one run off the rookie in five innings, and largely wasting a bases-loaded, no-outs opportunity in the first. They finished with five hits. One bright spot was that Juan Soto his third homer in two days, fourth of the series and five in eight games on the year.

“Honestly, it’s pretty crazy with what’s going on,” Romero said of debuting during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and out of the bullpen, no less. “But once I stepped on the mound, I didn’t really notice it that much. It’s just baseball right there in front of you.”

AD

AD

The Nationals made four official moves ahead of first pitch. They placed Sam Freeman on the 10-day injured list with a mass flexor strain in his left elbow. They reinstated Will Harris off the IL to fill Freeman’s roster spot. Then, about two hours later, they swapped a struggling veteran with an unproven rookie: Sean Doolittle went to the 10-day IL with “right knee fatigue.” Romero replaced him, taking the lone opening on Washington’s 40-man roster.

The 24-year-old had not pitched above low Class A, and missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of 2018. He also has a short history of disciplinary issues, having been kicked off the team at the University of Houston for a reported fight with a teammate, then sent home from his first spring training with the Nationals after they picked him 25th overall in 2017.

Just his presence in New York, and in this game of musical chairs, shows the state of Washington’s bullpen. Lefty Roenis Elías is on the 60-day IL with a flexor strain in his left elbow. Freeman and Doolittle are on the shelf until further notice. Freeman’s injury could keep him out for a while. Doolittle, on the other hand, recently told reporters that, despite low velocity and poort results, he feels finally physically. Manager Dave Martinez had echoed that.

AD

AD

But the Nationals found a way to get Doolittle a break from live action. He’ll use it to keep tweaking his lower-body mechanics and figure out what’s wrong. And now Romero is Martinez’s only left-handed reliever.

“He’s always in the strike zone. He’s got a lot of swing and miss stuff,” Martinez said of Romero, who had earrings in when he visited the manager’s office Thursday morning. Martinez told him he had to take those out. Then he officially promoted him to the big leagues.

Martinez had hoped for six or seven innings out of Voth. It was always a big ask, given that Voth has only once topped 90 pitches in 13 career starts. But the staff is heaving ahead of 13 innings at Camden Yards on Friday, as the Nationals will finish a suspended game before facing the Baltimore Orioles at night.

AD

Voth, though, went only four innings before he was pulled for Romero. He yielded a solo shot to Dominic Smith in the second. In the third, with the score tied 1-1, he thought he’d struck out Pete Alonso with a low fastball. Home-plate umpire Carlos Torres called the pitch a ball. Stephen Strasburg took exception from a shaded area in the stands behind third base. Torres took exception to that, turning and ejecting Strasburg from the game.

AD

“I actually thought the umpire threw me out of the game, so I was kind of heated up,” Martinez said of Strasburg, who stood, tipped his cap and walked toward the concourse after Torres tossed him. “I told Strasburg he was a big fan today.”

“I was just kind of missing pitches and getting my pitch count up early on,” said Voth, who threw a season-high 86 pitches. “That didn’t really help me.”

AD

Once Nido tagged Voth for a two-run homer, the game had reached its quota for odd and eccentric. Yet it wasn’t done giving.

Romero entered. It was his first competitive game since Aug. 16, 2018, and first relief appearance since college. He started it by striking out Billy Hamilton with a hooking slider.

Three of the next four batters reached, setting up a matchup with a light-hitting catcher. But Nido, who came in with five homers and 26 RBI in his four-year career, drove that change-up out to left.

AD

That gave him two blasts and six RBI in the span of two innings. It also left Romero frustrated, and squinting into the grass, once the fifth was through. Romero then went walk, strikeout, walk, strikeout in the sixth before Martinez lifted him. The infield converged on the mound to congratulate Romero, who’d gutted out 43 pitches to save the arms behind him. Asdrúbal Cabrera patted him on the back.