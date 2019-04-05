Texas Rangers (5-2, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (1-6, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (0-0, 11.12 ERA) Angels: Felix Pena (0-1, 9.82 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels enter the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Angels went 37-39 in division play in 2018. Los Angeles averaged 8.2 hits with three extra base hits per game and 23 total triples last year.

The Rangers finished 28-48 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Texas averaged 8.1 hits per game last year, batting .240 as a team.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

