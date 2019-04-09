Oakland Athletics (6-8, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (5-5, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson (2-0, 2.38 ERA) Orioles: John Means (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics enter the game as losers of their last four games.

The Orioles finished 28-53 in home games in 2018. Baltimore hit .239 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 242 total doubles last season.

The Athletics went 47-34 on the road in 2018. Oakland hit .252 as a team last season and averaged 3.5 extra base hits per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

