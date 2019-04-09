Toronto Blue Jays (3-8, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (3-8, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Matt Shoemaker (2-0, .00 ERA) Red Sox: Chris Sale (0-2, 8.00 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Red Sox finished 52-24 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Boston hit .268 as a team last season and averaged 3.7 extra base hits per game.

The Blue Jays finished 30-46 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Toronto hit .244 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 16 total triples last year. The Red Sox won the season series 15-4 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.