Toronto Blue Jays (3-7, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (5-3, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (0-1, 1.42 ERA) Indians: Mike Clevinger (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Indians went 49-32 in home games in 2018. Cleveland hit .259 as a team last year and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game.

The Blue Jays went 33-48 on the road in 2018. Toronto averaged 8.2 hits per game last year, batting .244 as a team.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.