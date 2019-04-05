Miami Marlins (2-5, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (3-3, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-0, 5.06 ERA) Braves: Kevin Gausman (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Braves went 49-27 in division games in 2018. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game last season.

The Marlins finished 26-50 against NL East Division opponents in 2018. Miami pitchers struck out 7.7 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.38. The Braves won the season series 14-5 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

