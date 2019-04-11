Miami Marlins (3-9, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-8, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-1, 6.10 ERA) Reds: Sonny Gray (0-2, 2.89 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Reds went 37-44 at home in 2018. Cincinnati hit .254 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 251 total doubles last year.

The Marlins went 25-55 away from home in 2018. Miami pitchers had an ERA of 4.76 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

