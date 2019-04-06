Miami Marlins (2-6, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (4-3, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-0, .00 ERA) Braves: Kyle Wright (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Braves went 49-27 in division games in 2018. Atlanta pitchers had a WHIP of 1.28 last year while striking out 8.8 hitters per game.

The Marlins went 26-50 in division games in 2018. Miami hit 128 total home runs with 374 total extra base hits last year.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.