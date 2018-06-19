Baltimore's Trey Mancini is tagged out at home in the sixth inning by Washington catcher Spencer Kieboom during the Nationals’ 9-7 win over the Orioles. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Searching for answers, for a spark, for anything to propel his offense Tuesday, Dave Martinez turned to the oldest page in the manager’s manual: He shuffled his lineup. The Washington Nationals manager moved hot-hitting Juan Soto up to second, swapped ice-cold Bryce Harper with Anthony Rendon from third to fourth and dropped Trea Turner to sixth.

Years of data suggests lineup configuration has minimal effect on generating runs, but it was time for a change.

Nine innings later, after knocking around the Baltimore Orioles’ bullpen, the Nationals emerged with a 9-7 victory — a veritable offensive explosion — to improve to 39-32.

Washington finished with 14 hits, including four from Turner, one of which was a solo home run. Rendon and Wilmer Difo each added two hits. Soto reached base three times. Even Harper, whose slump has his batting average hovering dangerously close to .200, supplied an RBI double in the fifth inning — the first of two four-run innings for Washington.

The outburst slid rookie Jefry Rodriguez off the hook in his first career start. Making his second appearance, Rodriguez allowed five runs on four hits across five innings in the spot start before the relief corps, which included the Nationals debut of Kelvin Herrera, limited Baltimore to two runs over the final four innings. Acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Monday Herrera needed six pitches to get three outs in the eighth inning. He touched 98 mph. A strong first impression, indeed.

A couple of two-run home runs stung Rodriguez, but he kept the Nationals in the game even as his pitch count rose — something about which his manager expressed concern. Before the outing, Rodriguez slipped into Martinez’s office and was presented a question.

“What’s the best pitch in baseball?” Martinez asked.

“Strike one,” Rodriguez responded.

It’s an answer Rodriguez knew because it’s the answer the Nationals have pounded into his brain. The 6-foot-6 right-hander boasts the raw stuff. The command, however, remains inconsistent — an issue for a starter who relies almost exclusively on two pitches.

The stuff fit the bill early Tuesday. His fastball touched 98 mph a couple times in the first two innings, and was sitting at 95 to 97. But he had trouble putting batters away because of his limited repertoire. Of his 24 pitches in a scoreless first inning, 20 were fastballs, three were curveballs, and one was a change-up. He retired the side in order in the second, too, but emerged with 41 pitches on his arm. Then the Orioles, guessing right, pounced on his fastball with some success.

First, Caleb Joseph, Baltimore’s No. 8 hitter, smashed a first-pitch fastball for a double to lead off the third inning. Two batters later, after Hess failed to move Joseph with an adequate bunt, Jace Peterson slammed the first pitch he saw — a 95 mph fastball — to the seats in right field.

In the fourth inning, Mark Trumbo lined a leadoff single before Rodriguez struck the next two hitters out. He then appeared to have struck out Trey Mancini looking at a curveball, but it was ruled a ball. Two pitches later, Mancini belted another two-run home run.

The homer gave Baltimore a 4-1 lead, which appeared to be plenty against a Nationals lineup that entered in a deep funk. Turner’s second-inning home run was the first hit by a National not named Soto since June 9. That, coincidentally, was the last time Harper had recorded an extra-base hit of any kind before Tuesday. Harper has battled through his cold spells throughout his career, but his recent slump has reached unprecedented lows. Harper entered Tuesday 1 for 26 with three walks, two hit-by-pitches, and nine strikeouts in his previous 29 plate appearances. The output dropped his batting average to .212.

It was more of the same for Harper in his first two plate appearances, which both ended with flyouts to left field, but he finally broke through in the fifth inning. After Adam Eaton snuck a groundball through the left side for a two-run single and Rendon tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly, Harper stepped into the batter’s box with two on and runners on the corners. Facing a 2-2 count, he tucked a 172-foot blooper inside the left-field line and landed at second base with a game-tying double. It was his first hit since Friday, and a timely release for a slugger in need of some luck.

The Orioles responded to take the lead with a run in the sixth inning, but Washington’s second four-run surge in the seventh, fueled by Rendon’s two-run double, put the Nationals comfortably ahead. The manager shuffled his deck and it worked.