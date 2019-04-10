Texas Rangers (5-6, fifth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-5, third in the AL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (0-1, 6.40 ERA) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (0-1, 4.36 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Diamondbacks went 39-37 in division play in 2018. Arizona pitchers had an ERA of 3.73 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.25.

The Rangers finished 28-48 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Texas hit .240 as a team last season and hit 194 total home runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

