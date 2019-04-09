Texas Rangers (5-5, third in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (5-5, third in the AL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (1-1, 4.63 ERA) Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (1-1, 9.31 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Diamondbacks went 39-37 in division play in 2018. Arizona averaged 7.9 hits per game last season and totaled 176 home runs as a team.

The Rangers went 28-48 in division games in 2018. Texas hit .240 as a team last season while averaging 8.1 hits per game. Last season, the Diamondbacks and Texas tied the season series .

