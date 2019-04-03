Milwaukee Brewers (5-1, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (1-3, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0, 12.00 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds enter the matchup as losers of their last three games. The Reds went 26-50 in division games in 2018. Cincinnati pitchers had a WHIP of 1.40 last year while striking out 7.8 hitters per game.

The Brewers went 40-37 in division play in 2018. Milwaukee averaged 8.6 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 218 total home runs last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

