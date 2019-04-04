Cincinnati Reds (1-4, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-3, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Pirates: Jordan Lyles (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Pirates went 43-33 in division games in 2018. Pittsburgh hit .254 as a team last year and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.

The Reds finished 26-50 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Cincinnati averaged 8.7 hits per game last year and totaled 172 home runs as a team. The Pirates won the season series 14-5 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.