Cincinnati Reds (1-5, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (2-3, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (0-1, 6.75 ERA) Pirates: Joe Musgrove (0-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds enter the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Pirates finished 43-33 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Pittsburgh hit .254 as a team last year and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.

The Reds went 26-50 in division play in 2018. Cincinnati hit .254 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 25 total triples last year.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.