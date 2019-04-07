Cincinnati Reds (1-7, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (4-3, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 1.80 ERA) Pirates: Chris Archer (0-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds enter the game as losers of their last seven games.

The Pirates went 43-33 in division games in 2018. Pittsburgh batted .254 as a team last season and hit 157 total home runs.

The Reds went 26-50 in division play in 2018. Cincinnati hit .254 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 251 total doubles last year.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.