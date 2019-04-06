Cincinnati Reds (1-6, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (3-3, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tanner Roark (0-0, 6.23 ERA) Pirates: Trevor Williams (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds enter the game as losers of their last six games.

The Pirates finished 43-33 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Pittsburgh pitchers had an ERA of 4.00 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.31.

The Reds finished 26-50 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Cincinnati averaged 8.7 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 251 total doubles last year.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

