Miami Marlins (3-7, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (1-8, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jose Urena (0-2, 10.39 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (0-1, 1.42 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds enter the matchup as losers of their last eight games.

The Reds went 37-44 at home in 2018. Cincinnati hit 172 total home runs and averaged 8.7 hits per game last season.

The Marlins finished 25-55 in road games in 2018. Miami pitchers had an ERA of 4.76 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38. The Marlins won the season series 5-2 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

