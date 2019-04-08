Atlanta Braves (5-4, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-7, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Julio Teheran (0-1, 3.60 ERA) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-1, 2.31 ERA)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rockies went 47-34 at home in 2018. Colorado hit .256 as a team last season and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game.

The Braves went 47-34 on the road in 2018. Atlanta hit .257 as a team last season and hit 175 total home runs. The Rockies won the season series 5-2 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

