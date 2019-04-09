Atlanta Braves (6-4, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-8, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (1-0, .00 ERA) Rockies: German Marquez (1-0, .69 ERA)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Rockies went 47-34 at home in 2018. Colorado hit .256 as a team last year while averaging 8.8 hits per game.

The Braves finished 47-34 in road games in 2018. Atlanta pitchers struck out 8.8 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.28.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.