Seattle Mariners (9-2, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-6, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Felix Hernandez (1-0, 1.69 ERA) Royals: Homer Bailey (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals enter the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Royals finished 32-49 in home games in 2018. Kansas City hit .245 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 283 total doubles last season.

The Mariners went 44-37 on the road in 2018. Seattle hit .254 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 32 total triples last year. The Mariners won the season series 5-1 in 2018.

