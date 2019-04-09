Seattle Mariners (10-2, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-7, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-0, 3.20 ERA) Royals: Jakob Junis (1-0, 4.63 ERA)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals enter the matchup as losers of their last seven games.

The Royals went 32-49 on their home field in 2018. Kansas City averaged 8.3 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 29 total triples last season.

The Mariners finished 44-37 in road games in 2018. Seattle pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.24.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

