Kansas City Royals (2-4, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (5-3, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jorge Lopez (0-1, 7.20 ERA) Tigers: Matt Moore (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Tigers went 33-43 in division play in 2018. Detroit hit 135 total home runs and averaged 8.2 hits per game last season.

The Royals went 36-40 in division play in 2018. Kansas City averaged 8.3 hits per game last year and totaled 155 home runs as a team.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

