Kansas City Royals (2-5, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (6-3, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (1-0, 2.08 ERA) Tigers: Tyson Ross (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals enter the game as losers of their last five games.

The Tigers went 33-43 in division games in 2018. Detroit pitchers had an ERA of 4.60 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.34.

The Royals went 36-40 in division play in 2018. Kansas City pitchers struck out 7.1 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.46.

