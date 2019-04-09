Tampa Bay Rays (8-3, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-6, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (1-0, 1.64 ERA) White Sox: Ervin Santana (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The White Sox went 30-51 at home in 2018. Chicago hit .241 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 259 total doubles last year.

The Rays finished 39-42 in road games in 2018. Tampa Bay averaged 8.7 hits per game last season, batting .258 as a team.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

