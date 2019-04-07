Miami Marlins (3-6, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (4-4, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Caleb Smith (0-0, 3.60 ERA) Braves: Sean Newcomb (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins square off against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at SunTrust Park.

The Braves went 49-27 in division play in 2018. Atlanta hit .257 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 175 total home runs last year.

The Marlins went 26-50 in division games in 2018. Miami pitchers had an ERA of 4.76 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.