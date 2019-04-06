Texas Rangers (5-3, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (2-6, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Drew Smyly (0-0, 3.00 ERA) Angels: Tyler Skaggs (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers visit the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels went 37-39 in division play in 2018. Los Angeles averaged 8.2 hits with three extra base hits per game and 249 total doubles last year.

The Rangers finished 28-48 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Texas hit .240 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 194 total home runs last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.