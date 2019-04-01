Houston Astros (103-59, first in the AL West in 2018) vs. Texas Rangers (67-95, fifth in the AL West in 2018)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brad Peacock (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rangers: Drew Smyly (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on Monday at Globe Life Park.

The Rangers finished 28-48 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Texas hit 194 total home runs and averaged 8.1 hits per game last year.

The Astros went 46-30 in division play in 2018. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.11 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.10. The Astros won the season series 12-7 in 2018.

Rangers Injuries: None listed.

Astros Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

