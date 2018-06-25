Tampa Bay Rays starter Blake Snell pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 25, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Steve Nesius/Associated Press)

ST. PETRSBURG, Fla. — Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Kevin Kiermaier hit a grand slam and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Washington Nationals 11-0 on Monday night.

Wilson Ramos homered twice and rookie Jake Bauers had four hits in the Rays’ fourth straight win.

Snell (10-4) walked Trea Turner and Bryce Harper to open the game before retiring 18 straight, striking out five straight at one point. Anthony Rendon doubled leading off the seventh for the first of Washington’s two hits.

Kiermaier’s first home run of the season came during a six-run second inning against Gio Gonzalez (6-5).

It was the eighth loss in 11 games for the Nationals.

YANKEES 4, PHILLIES 2

PHILADELPHIA — Jonathan Loaisiga took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Aaron Judge ripped his 20th homer and the Yankees snapped a three-game losing streak.

Loaisiga (2-0) didn’t allow a hit until Jorge Alfaro lined a single to right leading off the sixth. He struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings in his third start after jumping from Double-A to the majors.

Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez (5-8) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings.

Aroldis Chapman got four outs for his 23rd save in 24 tries.

ATHLETICS 5, TIGERS 4

DETROIT — Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the top of the ninth inning to lift Oakland over Detroit on a historic day for Edwin Jackson.

Jackson allowed a run and six hits in six innings in his first appearance for the A’s, tying a record by playing for his 13th major league team. Called up from Triple-A, the 34-year-old righty matched the mark for most clubs set by former reliever Octavio Dotel.

The A’s trailed 4-1 after Nicholas Castellanos hit a three-run homer in the seventh, but Oakland scored three in the eighth off Joe Jimenez. Then Lowrie connected for his 12th homer, barely fair down the line in right field off Shane Greene (2-4).

Lou Trivino (6-1) got the win in relief, and Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his 18th save in 20 chances. The A’s have won seven of nine.

MARINERS 5, ORIOLES 3

BALTIMORE — Dee Gordon’s slick seventh-inning bunt was the lone hit in a two-run uprising that put Seattle ahead for good, and the Mariners beat the Orioles for just their second win in eight games.

Denard Span homered for the Mariners, who benefited from 10 walks and a pivotal wild pitch to get back on track.

Felix Hernandez (7-6) allowed three runs on four hits over six innings, and Edwin Diaz worked the ninth for his major league-leading 28th save.

Jonathan Schoop homered and had two RBIs for the Orioles. Miguel Castro (2-3) got the loss.

MARLINS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 5

MIAMI — Brian Anderson and Cameron Maybin each drove in two runs, helping Miami spoil Shelby Miller’s return to the mound after missing over a year for Tommy John surgery.

Dan Straily (3-3) allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings for the Marlins, who have won three in a row. Justin Bour hit his 13th homer.

Miller (0-1) made his first start since April 23, 2017. He gave up six hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings.

PIRATES 6, METS 4

NEW YORK — Josh Bell hit a two-run homer, Gregory Polanco also went deep and the Pirates took advantage of some dreadful defense by the Mets to snap a five-game losing streak.

In a series opener between tumbling teams, Pittsburgh built a five-run lead and held on to hand the Mets their seventh straight defeat before a mostly quiet crowd of 22,135. New York is 6-24 in its last 30 games.

Pittsburgh’s Jameson Taillon (5-6) allowed two runs in six-plus innings. Felipe Vazquez struck out the side for his 15th save.

Two errors in the first three innings by rookie third baseman Luis Guillorme — touted as a slick fielder — led directly to a pair of unearned runs against Mets starter Seth Lugo (2-3).

ROYALS 2, ANGELS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brad Keller pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, helping the Royals beat the Angels in the makeup of a game that was frozen out in April.

Kevin McCarthy struck out Chris Young and retired Ian Kinsler to strand a runner on third base in the eighth, and Wily Peralta ended the three-hitter by working around Albert Pujols’ single in the ninth. It was the first save for the longtime starter in 136 career big league games.

Keller (2-2) struck out six and walked two in his fifth career big league start. Lucas Duda and Rosell Herrera each drove in a run for Kansas City.

Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs (6-5), who was scratched from his start last week with right hamstring tightness, allowed one run in seven innings.

