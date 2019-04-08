Tampa Bay Rays (7-3, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-5, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Blake Snell (1-1, 3.46 ERA) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (1-1, 1.59 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox square off against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox went 30-51 in home games in 2018. Chicago averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.

The Rays went 39-42 on the road in 2018. Tampa Bay pitchers had an ERA of 3.75 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.20. The White Sox won the season series 4-2 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.