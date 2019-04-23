Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell is scheduled to return Wednesday from a fractured right fourth toe and start against the Kansas City Royals.

The announcement Tuesday comes two days after Rays manager Kevin Cash said the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner would not ready to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list for the game.

Snell threw 18 pitches off a mound Saturday and an eight-pitch bullpen session Monday.

“It felt good and I’m ready to go,” Snell said.

Snell hurt the toe attempting to move a decorative display in a bathroom on April 14.

“I know the first couple days, it was like no shot,” Snell said. “I feel good, I feel I can pitch and feel like I can run. It should be good.”

Snell still has some discomfort in the toe when he walks, but says he does not when throwing on a mound.

“With the bullpen that I threw, felt very comfortable,” Snell said. “Wednesday is a day that all of us believe in, and think I’ll be 100 percent.”

