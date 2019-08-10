The Washington Nationals cannot wake up from this recurring nightmare.

Somehow, for the seventh time this season and the second time in as many nights, they fell to the New York Mets after leading or being tied in the eighth inning. On Saturday, the Nationals grabbed the lead in the first inning and again in the eighth, only to have it end the same way as all the other games did, with a 4-3 heartbreaker of a loss at Citi Field.

In the eighth, after Juan Soto hit his second home run of the game (and 24th of the season) to give the Nationals a 3-2 lead, Manager Dave Martinez called on Fernando Rodney. But Rodney allowed a leadoff home run to Luis Guillorme, the 24-year-old’s first major league homer, to tie the score at 3. A throwing error by Trea Turner put another runner on, and a single moved him to second.

Martinez went to the mound. Daniel Hudson, one of Washington’s trade-deadline acquisitions, jogged toward it. Hudson has had a sterling success rate of stranding base runners this season, but he couldn’t do it this time. After a groundout and intentional walk loaded the bases with one out, J.D. Davis hit a flyball deep enough to right field to score Joe Panik for what became the winning run.

This wasn’t necessarily a game the Nationals needed — how many of them are in August? — but it was one they very much would have liked to have had. They were already trailing in the three-game series because closer Sean Doolittle lost Friday’s matchup by allowing four runs in the ninth, and they didn’t want to bet on Aníbal Sánchez outdueling reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom on Sunday to avoid a sweep. They wanted to maintain their slim lead for the NL’s top wild-card spot, and they didn’t want to allow the Mets’ scalding stretch — 14 wins in 15 games entering Saturday — to continue. The Mets began Saturday a half-game out of the second wild-card spot.

The Nationals had shown they could hit Mets starter Noah Syndergaard: They had scored eight runs against him in three starts this season. The time was now to bounce back.

The Nationals got to Syndergaard early. Before the game, Martinez thought the key was getting the power pitcher down in the strike zone because he likes to elevate his fastball, which touches 100 mph. Martinez called hitting high cheese like that “tough.”

Syndergaard went up in the zone to Soto in the first, but it was a 91-mph change-up, and he caught too much of the plate. The Nationals phenom muscled it over the left-center field wall for a lead-seizing, two-run homer.

The Nationals kept pushing, manufacturing a chance to dent Syndergaard again in the third. They put two runners on with no outs, and the Mets took a mound visit. The right-hander was at 51 pitches and getting hit hard with Matt Adams coming to the plate. The first baseman had laced a single to center his first time up. This time, though, Adams bounced into a double play, and the Nationals did not score. From there, Syndergaard was on cruise control, finishing seven innings on 97 pitches and allowing just two singles the rest of the way.

In the meantime, for the second night in a row, the Mets tied the score in the fourth with back-to-back home runs. Davis crushed the first to center to reignite the crowd, and former Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos followed with one to left. They were Patrick Corbin’s only mistakes of the night in his six innings, but they were enough to set up a Mets comeback that, at this point, felt predictable.