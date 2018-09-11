The Nationals’ Spencer Kieboom is congratulated by Bryce Harper and other teammates after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

At some point Tuesday morning, before the Washington Nationals were scheduled to try to dodge the rain and play two games against the Philadelphia Phillies, Spencer Kieboom bit into a baguette. When he completed the bite, he noticed that half of a veneer covering one of his front teeth had become a casualty of the mastication. Annoyed by the presence of half a veneer later in the day, he ripped it off, revealing a surprisingly toothless grin when he started the first game of that doubleheader.

Not long after, Kieboom — 102 at-bats into his major league career — hit his first big league home run, a solo shot to right field that sent him flying around the bases as if someone were threatening to steal another tooth or two.

Causation is hard to prove, correlation always up for discussion, so who can say whether the tooth had anything to do with that homer. But that homer certainly helped Washington take the first game, 3-1. This team has experienced a season of oddities and frustration and frustrating oddities, and as the Nationals (72-72) climbed back to .500 with the Game 1 victory, they did not buck the trend.

As pregame preparations wound down Tuesday afternoon, the clouds thinned enough to let the sun shine through, reminding those in Washington’s dugout that it does, in fact, exist. Importantly, the clouds never actually dissipated, nor did they part enough to reveal blue sky. The threat of rain lingered over the mostly empty Citizens Bank Park, which was so quiet that the radio broadcast, played over speakers in the concourses, echoed over the field.

Erick Fedde came to Nationals Park on Sunday a little later than most of his teammates, as starters often do on the day they start. He had his headphones on, his mouth shut, focused and thinking he would pitch. Fedde came to Citizens Bank Park on Monday in much the same way, ready to go, thinking he would pitch. On Tuesday, after two days of rain-related postponements, he did it all again.

Fedde looked ready. After Nationals Manager Dave Martinez suggested he needed to use his fastball more in his last start, Fedde (2-3) relied on that pitch heavily Tuesday, getting enough movement on it to induce swings and misses — a positive sign. On multiple occasions, he fell behind 3-0, then stormed back to strike out hitters. Over and over, Nationals decision-makers have heralded Fedde’s competitiveness, his reluctance to give in or walk people. On Tuesday, he had the stuff to back up that mentality — despite a days-long wait — and struck out a career-high nine as he allowed just two hits in 5⅔ scoreless innings.

Pitchers handle their start days differently, with a sometimes-exhausting kind of anticipation. With each day that goes by, that intensity becomes harder and harder to regenerate. Position players, meanwhile, had been lulled into submission, spending hours kicked back in clubhouse chairs, dissecting the weather or avoiding the topic altogether — but not playing baseball, not getting the regular at-bats that help maintain rhythm.

Phillies right-hander Nick Pivetta has emerged as a reliable starter with stuff good enough to shut down good lineups, and the Nationals — perhaps scraping off rust from those rain-soaked days off — struggled to hit him early.

Kieboom used to catch Pivetta in the minors and joked with the righty when he came to the plate. Neither was a lock for the big leagues when they were toiling in Washington’s minor league system, but they both turned their opportunities into a prolonged major league chance.

Kieboom waited longer than most for his chance. He debuted briefly at age 25 in 2016 after Wilson Ramos tore an anterior cruciate ligament in late September. Kieboom was summoned from his couch to come play in the majors for the last few days of the season. He got one at-bat and walked.

This year, when Pedro Severino struggled, Kieboom received a chance to establish himself as the Nationals’ primary backup catcher. He did so, utilizing constant communication and a well-respected work ethic to win over the pitching staff. But even as his big league appearances piled up, Kieboom was well aware that he had never hit a major league home run. He would joke about it, the kind of thing players assume will happen eventually, though they secretly worry that they might be the exception.

In the fifth inning, in a near-silent ballpark, Kieboom broke through. Hitting against his former minor league teammate, he sent a low line drive out over the right field wall, then rocketed around the bases as if someone were hurtling after him, threatening to cancel the homer if he did not hurry. Long days and long nights, rain and heat and muddy fields test morale. Moments such as Kieboom’s home run serve as reminders of what can happen when consistency outlasts frustration.

Fedde added his first major league hit a batter later and scored on Bryce Harper’s RBI single. Juan Soto, whose defense has been a work in progress, made the best catch of his young career when he reached over the left field wall in foul territory to turn a foul ball into an inning-ending out for reliever Koda Glover in the seventh. Glover, who struggled at times when he first returned from the disabled list, has thrown nine consecutive scoreless outings. He, like Soto and Fedde, has made progress this season. Like the others, that progress has not come without moments of frustration.

This team has been trying to outlast frustration all season. For a multitude of reasons, this season has fostered it at nearly every turn. This team seems unlikely to outlast it all the way to October. But it is not falling apart, not pulling its hair out, so to speak — disposable though its teeth seem to be.