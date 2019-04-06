San Diego Padres (5-3, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (3-4, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (0-0, 1.80 ERA) Cardinals: Michael Wacha (0-0, 1.50 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts San Diego for the 2019 home opener.

The Cardinals went 43-38 in home games in 2018. St. Louis hit .249 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 205 total home runs last season.

The Padres went 35-46 away from home in 2018. San Diego hit 162 total home runs and averaged 8.0 hits per game last year.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

