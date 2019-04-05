San Diego Padres (4-3, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (3-3, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Margevicius (0-1, 1.80 ERA) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 8.31 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts San Diego for the 2019 home opener.

The Cardinals went 43-38 at home in 2018. St. Louis hit .249 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 248 total doubles last year.

The Padres finished 35-46 in road games in 2018. San Diego hit 162 total home runs and averaged 8.0 hits per game last season. The Padres won the season series 4-3 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

