San Diego Padres (6-3, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (3-5, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Strahm (0-1, 16.88 ERA) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Padres will aim for a sweep of the three-game series.

The Cardinals went 43-38 on their home field in 2018. St. Louis hit .249 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 9 total triples last season.

The Padres finished 35-46 in road games in 2018. San Diego averaged 8.0 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 250 total doubles last season.

