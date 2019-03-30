St. Louis Cardinals (88-74, third in the NL Central in 2018) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, first in the NL Central in 2018)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Miller Park.

The Brewers went 40-37 in division games in 2018. Milwaukee pitchers struck out 8.8 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 3.73.

The Cardinals went 41-35 in division games in 2018. St. Louis pitchers had an ERA of 3.85 last year while striking out 8.3 hitters per game.

Brewers Injuries: Lorenzo Cain: day-to-day (hand), Travis Shaw: day-to-day (hand).

Cardinals Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

