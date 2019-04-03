St. Louis Cardinals (2-3, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 9.00 ERA) Pirates: Jameson Taillon (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at PNC Park.

The Pirates went 43-33 in division play in 2018. Pittsburgh averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting .254 as a team.

The Cardinals went 41-35 in division play in 2018. St. Louis pitchers struck out 8.3 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.34.

