New York Yankees’ Didi Gregorius stretches before a Gulf Coast League baseball game Monday, May 20, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Gregorius is playing for the first time since having Tommy John surgery. (Chris O’Meara/Associated Press)

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton took a step back in his return from arm injuries and won’t play in any rehabilitation games for seven to 10 days because of left calf tightness.

Shortststop Didi Gregorius moved ahead toward a mid-June return when he went 1 for 3 with a walk as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game Wednesday after taking one day off due to dehydration.

Stanton hasn’t played for the Yankees since March 31 due to a strained left biceps and then a strained left shoulder. He went 1 for 3 with a home run and two strikeouts for Class A Tampa on Monday night, then was scratched from the lineup Tuesday.

New York said Wednesday he had been returned from his injury rehabilitation assignment.

Gregorius, coming back from Tommy John surgery last Oct. 17, was given an IV after following his first extended spring training game Monday. Following an hour of on-field pregame work, he played five innings in mid-90 degree conditions.

“What happened Monday? Dehydrated. Just got headaches,” Gregorius said. “Nothing too crazy. Felt good yesterday and today was really good. Everything is 100 percent good.”

Gregorius injured the elbow while making a throw from left field after a ball bounced off Fenway Park’s Green Monster during Game 2 of the AL Division Series at Boston on Oct. 6.

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, sidelined since April 3 by a strained left calf, continued working on his defensive versatility by adding work at second base in addition to shortstop and third base.

Tulowitzki could be ready to face pitching by the weekend.

Outfield prospect Estevan Florial, who broke his right wrist during spring training, has been added to the active extended spring training roster.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.