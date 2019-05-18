The bullpen door swung open and Nationals Park cheered. The bullpen cart carried the closer, Sean Doolittle, down the right field line as the echo of cheers of “Doo!” swirled with the chords of Metallica’s “Turn the Page.”

Doolittle entered in the ninth and retired the Chicago Cubs to seal the Nationals 5-2 win, though Cubs Manager Joe Maddon played the game under protest because of a complaint about Doolittle’s pitching motion. Still, starter Stephen Strasburg had bridged his team to this moment. The right-hander had bypassed baseball’s worst bullpen in one of his best outings of the year, carrying his team through eight innings, allowing only four hits and one earned run while striking out seven and walking none.

After eight innings, Strasburg was at 93 pitches, his second-lowest pitch-count of the season, and it seemed logical to stick with the starter in the ninth. But Manager Dave Martinez pinch-hit Adrian Sanchez for his pitcher in the bottom of the eighth, turning the game over to the bullpen.

[Box score: Nationals 5, Cubs 2]

Debate whether he should’ve remained if you like, but there can be no question Strasburg was the best version of himself and delivered the exact performance the Nationals (19-26) needed. On Saturday, it wasn’t enough to simply pitch well. The team needed him to go long, too.

One night after a spectacular bullpen implosion in a 14-6 loss, it felt as though no lead would be safe for this pitching staff. Martinez had tried every reliever on the active roster outside his closer, his backup closer and his long man. Each of them allowed multiple runs in Friday’s 14-6 loss except Joe Ross, who got the one out he needed after allowing a single and hitting a batter.

For their part, the offense tried to render relievers irrelevant. The lineup, which arguably should have scored more Friday night than the six runs it produced, continued to look like a different unit as it nears full health.

In the second inning, second baseman Brian Dozier capitalized on the long first inning his teammates had made Cubs starter Jon Lester work through when he belted a four-seamer from Lester for his sixth home run. Then a trio of Nationals who’d returned from injury in the past two weeks — Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto — catalyzed a three-run third. By the end of the inning, the Nationals had tagged Lester for a season-high four runs, as many as he’d allowed in his past five starts combined.

Soto added another RBI single in the fifth to push the lead to 5-1, knocking out Lester. The cushion was plenty for Strasburg (4-3), who was dealing. All night, the righty pounded the strike zone with his fastball sitting around 94 and mixed in his secondary pitches, the curve and the change-up, almost evenly. Then, in the fifth, he hit his first snag.

After collecting two quick outs on ground balls, Strasburg allowed a single to Addison Russell and the battery of Strasburg and catcher Yan Gomes corroded. On two consecutive pitches — an 80 mph curveball and a 93 mph four-seamer — Gomes appeared to get crossed up and allowed a passed ball. On the second, high and over the middle of the plate, the ball glanced off Gomes’s glove and went toward the third-base line.

Strasburg, frustrated, looked into his own dugout with his arms up and did not cover home plate. The first runner, Jason Heyward, scored. Gomes had chased the ball at first but backpedaled to the plate when he saw Rendon charge to scoop it. Just in time, Rendon threw, Gomes swiped and caught Russell, who looked like Superman in the middle of his dive, to save the Nationals a run.

The next inning, Strasburg made ran a four-seamer inside to Cubs third baseman David Bote, who flicked it over the wall in left field. Unfazed, Strasburg retired his final nine hitters, including his last out of the night in which he got Bote to fly out to right field.

In the final inning, Nationals players felt a familiar uncertainty on the field, but it was only due to Maddon’s two meetings with the home-plate umpire. This time, at least, it was all the drama Washington needed to face in the ninth.