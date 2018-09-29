Stephen Strasburg stopped the Colorado Rockies’ charge Saturday night, halting their run of eight straight wins with six innings of two-run ball.

Thanks to his efforts — and a sudden surge from the offense — the Washington Nationals won, 12-2, which meant the Rockies will enter Sunday’s season finale tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the National League West. And Max Scherzer is slated to pitch that finale for the Nationals.

But the playoff implications meant little to the Nationals, for whom Strasburg is a constant and necessary focus. He is supposed to win games like these against teams like those. He is supposed to be the kind of pitcher who can cool the hottest of teams.

But Strasburg hasn’t been the same since a shoulder injury landed him on the disabled list earlier this season. His four-seam fastball began the night at 92 mph, much like it has begun all of his starts since coming off the DL.

He used his change-up and curveball early in counts and late in counts — more like a pitcher who nibbles than the power pitcher he has always been. Whatever anyone says, however much everyone involved begs optimism by saying Strasburg is learning to become a more complete pitcher, he is simply not the same.

Maybe he will be next year. Maybe a full and healthy offseason will allow him to reset, will bring back the mid-90s velocity that vaulted him to stardom. He will finish the season with an average fastball velocity of just more than 95 mph, a statistic skewed by the fact that he was throwing normally before his injury. It will be the lowest velocity of his career by more than half a mile per hour, a drop noticeable enough to note and substantial enough to cause concern. Plenty of pitchers survive with low-90s stuff, but the Nationals didn’t commit $175 million over seven years to Strasburg for him to be one of those pitchers — at least not at age 30.

The difference comes when he tries to put hitters away. In the first inning, after his Nationals had opened a 2-0 lead, Strasburg got ahead of Nolan Arenado 1-2. He needed 10 pitches to induce a flyball to left. The extra miles per hour mean hitters don’t need to concern themselves with the fastball quite as much. If they sit on change-up or a curveball, they can still react in time to foul off the fastball. If they sit on a fastball . . . well, they have a better chance of hitting it.

Given all of that, his pitch count climbs. Strasburg needed 100 to get through four innings in his previous start, which simply will not work for this rotation. He ultimately needed 26 to get through the first inning Saturday, but he did hold the Rockies scoreless in the process.

Strasburg’s situation mattered little to the Rockies. Their bigger problem was that starter Jon Gray could not keep the Nationals from scoring.

With two outs in the first, Juan Soto stayed on a pitch to left field so well that it took off and tailed past left fielder David Dahl for a double that drove in two. A few innings later, he turned on an inside pitch and hit it into the second deck in right for his 22nd home run. He hit a groundball to bring home a run in the eighth, and he has 70 RBI through 115 games.

In the second inning, Adam Eaton singled home Wilmer Difo, and then Trea Turner hit a two-run shot to put the Nationals up 5-0. Eaton and Turner each finished with three hits. Difo drove in two runs with a single in the seventh, and Strasburg had all the support he needed and then some.

Strasburg began the bottom of the second with a 92-mph fastball to Carlos Gonzalez, who hit it over the center field fence. But other than that, Strasburg settled in, working more efficiently into the sixth. With one out in that inning, Arenado hit a 93-mph fastball out to center. He worked through the rest of the sixth, but that was it; he allowed two runs on five hits and struck out seven.

The right-hander finishes the season with a 3.74 ERA, the highest of his career, but he had a 2.66 ERA in his last seven starts. He made 22 starts total, the fewest he has made in a season since undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Nationals, who clinched a winning season with Saturday’s victory, will need to retool their rotation this winter. And they will need to decide exactly which Stephen Strasburg they can count on moving forward — the fully healthy one, the one still finding success with lower velocity, or an unhealthy and unreliable version. As they did this season, their 2019 fortunes will pivot around him, one way or another.