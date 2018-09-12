Stephen Strasburg threw his first pitch at 7:24 p.m. and his last one exactly two hours later, keeping the Philadelphia Phillies off balance the entire time, battling deep into the game, bottling all of his promise and intrigue into a sliver of one breezy September night.

It ended in a 5-1 win for Strasburg and the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park and gave the team its first five-game winning streak since the end of May. But there was a more important layer for the Nationals (74-72) and the 30-year-old pitcher they are so heavily invested in. It was Strasburg’s best and longest start since he came off the disabled list in mid-August, seven innings in which he yielded just one run, five hits and no walks and struck out nine. And it gave a reason to believe that two aces again could top the Nationals’ rotation next season.

“He’s been really good,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said before his team took a late-night bus ride back to Washington. “He’s pitching now. He’s mixing all of his pitches in and attacking the strike zone. He fell behind a couple times and got right back to throwing strikes. He did really, really well.”

The matchup was a meeting of two marquee pitchers, one at the top of his game and the other trying to get back there. The Phillies’ Aaron Nola has been one of the National League’s best and is right behind Max Scherzer and the New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom in the Cy Young conversation. Strasburg, after posting back-to-back 15-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, has been bitten by injuries again this year.

First it was his shoulder. Then it was a nerve impingement in his neck. Now Strasburg is inching back into form, one start at a time, even if most of his fastballs are still registering in the low 90s.

“It’s kind of at the point where it’s going to take probably an offseason to get the stuff back,” Strasburg said after the win. “Instead of trying to reach back for it and not make pitches, you just have to pitch where you’re comfortable at and not really look at the gun too much.”

That has meant tossing a healthy mix of his four pitches, throwing off-speed in typical fastball counts, using more curveballs and change-ups instead of trying to overpower hitters. He did that right away against the Phillies, striking out leadoff hitter Cesar Hernandez with a fastball, curve and change-up, in that order, to start the game.

Nola, on the other hand, was bruised by three first-inning runs to continue his shaky September. Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat, giving him 33 on the season and 94 RBI, six away from reaching 100 for the first time. Ryan Zimmerman added a run-scoring single three hitters later and a solo home run in the fourth that sneaked just above Odubel Herrera’s glove and into the bushes beyond the center field wall.

The Phillies right-hander never hit a stride in five innings of work, while Strasburg was only scratched by J.P. Crawford’s solo homer to start the fifth.

The Nationals got that run back in the sixth when Juan Soto crushed a solo home run to the second deck in right field. That was the 19-year-old rookie’s third homer in two days, after he hit two in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, and he watched it from the batter’s box before making his way around the bases.

“It’s reminiscent of watching Tony Gwynn growing up, really,” Strasburg said of Soto, reaching for high praise comparing the teenager to one of the best hitters in baseball history. “It’s just that extra edge of as soon as the pitcher is releasing the ball just seeing if it’s a ball or strike immediately.”

Outside of Crawford, a 23-year-old shortstop who finished with a career-high three hits, Strasburg issued just a single and a double that amounted to nothing. His 101st and final pitch was a tailing, 95-mph fastball that struck out Dylan Cozens without a swing. The nine strikeouts were his most since he finished with 10 on June 1, two injuries ago, and the Nationals’ steadied bullpen made quick work of the last two innings.

“He’s one of our horses,” Harper said of Strasburg. “He’s going to go out there every fifth day and throw his butt off, and we know that.”

The win was Strasburg’s 12th against the Phillies, the most of any active pitcher, and just his second winning decision since May 27. It also put the Nationals two games over .500 for the first time since Aug. 12. They spent the past month hovering on either side of mediocrity, trading key players to contending teams, watching their playoff hopes come and go with the summer.

But the Nationals have shown a lot of life in the past five days, if only a week or two too late. They swept a doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday and did the same with the Phillies on Tuesday. Both times, they erased a late three-run deficit to take the second game, proving Martinez correct when he says his team does not wilt without a fight. Then Washington swept the series in Philadelphia on Wednesday, pulled within a half-game of second place in the NL East, and put the Phillies’ postseason chances on life support.

This is not what the Nationals envisioned when they started this season with World Series aspirations. But it still can count for something.