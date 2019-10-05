And we haven’t even mentioned the curveball. Yet.

The Washington Nationals will fly east on Saturday with this National League Division Series tied at a game apiece because Strasburg is on their team. The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 2 on Friday night, 4-2, because Strasburg controlled the baseball as if he was a puppeteer, able to control its every rotation as it barreled in on them.

AD

AD

So this series has fresh life because Strasburg pitched for the second time in four days, delivered for the second time in four days, and built his October résumé for the second time in four days.

Tuesday, it was three scoreless innings in the wild-card game against Milwaukee, his first relief appearance since he was an 18-year-old college freshman. Friday, it was six innings of one-run, no-walk, 10-strikeout ball — about 50 hours later.

So, with a nod to a creatively employed bullpen — Max Scherzer?!!!! — that somehow got the final nine outs, we present to you Strasburg’s career postseason numbers: 28 innings pitched, a 0.64 ERA with four walks and 38 strikeouts as batters managed a .190 average against him. The next home run Strasburg allows in the postseason will be the first.

AD

Stephen Strasburg is the best pitcher in the series. Get him the ball. A lot.

I realize the bullpen is the reason for your ulcer. It’s understandable. Soothe yourself with, of all things, Strasburg — the guy who caused those ulcers years ago.

AD

We can tell the tales of the hot days when he wilted, recount the times when something seemed slightly off — a breeze blowing the wrong way, a mound with substandard footing, toast browned 15 seconds too long — and thus, Strasburg became rattled.

Now? Now he glares. The Dodgers led the NL in runs scored, slugging percentage and on-base-plus slugging — by most measures, the best offense in the league. Strasburg, at times, reduced them to junior varsity backups still awaiting their first shave. He retired the first 14 Dodgers he faced, eight by strikeout.

AD

The old book on Strasburg has been banned from public schools and libraries, blasphemous as it was. The new one has a lead character who has grown, physically, into a monster who has simultaneously developed his body as he’s mastered his craft. He’s a chemistry professor who power-lifts, too.

AD

This is no longer a pitcher who needs to roll his eyes at a call not granted. He’s not beyond that.

On Friday night, he couldn’t believe plate umpire Jordan Baker didn’t ring up A.J. Pollock on a 2-2 fastball. His response back when that old book was written would have been a pitch that missed by half a foot, yet he still would have been the victim. His response Friday: an ungodly curveball that reduced Pollock to a pretzel, and a jog off the mound with only a glance back in Baker’s direction.

AD

Strasburg’s postseasons are, by now, detached from the controversies that once defined them.

Forget the Shutdown of 2012 (and the resulting fact that Gio Gonzalez thus started both Games 1 and 5 against the St. Louis Cardinals).

Two years later, angst rang through the fan base when Strasburg was granted the ball in the postseason opener against San Francisco. Back then, Jordan Zimmermann was perceived to be the tougher competitor, more suited for the moment.

AD

Good argument at the time? Sure, fine. At this point, there is concern about Washington’s starter for Sunday’s Game 3 — expected to be three-time Cy Young winner and resident alpha male Scherzer. Where Strasburg is concerned, there is only anticipation and awe.

AD

When can he pitch next? At least in a Game 5 next Wednesday back here at Dodger Stadium. That would be on full rest. Have we now crossed into the territory where Strasburg would be a candidate for a few innings in Monday’s Game 4 — a Game 4 that is now guaranteed?

Friday night’s performance means he has now thrown 119 pitches over the past nine days. The best-case scenario for Washington — we’re talking a dream that’s not appropriate to consider — is that he is able to rest until Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Let’s stop that. Right now. Scherzer’s appearance in the eighth inning Friday night was appropriate given the Nats’ utter trash bin of a bullpen, but it now puts in doubt Scherzer’s ability to start Sunday’s Game 3. What would make sense: Aníbal Sánchez gets that start, and then you check with all comers — Patrick Corbin, Austin Voth and, yes, Strasburg — on what they might be able to give Monday night.

AD

AD

What a problem to have.

The feeling after Thursday’s series-opening 6-0 loss was that the Nats’ hitters were too tight and that their bullpen had no chance. The final innings Friday were an unusual adventure, given Scherzer’s appearance. But the man who restored confidence and swagger to the Nationals was Washington’s key figure in the postseason. Stephen Strasburg is no longer a reason for Nats fans to cower. Instead, he’s a reason for them to puff out their collective chest and say, “Just try and hit this.”

For more by Barry Svrluga, visit washingtonpost.com/svrluga.

Read more on the Nationals:

Juan Soto is a quick learner. Just listen to his English.

Boswell: In Game 1, the Nats picked a bad time to play their worst

Nats still lack a trustworthy third bullpen arm

Max Scherzer tabbed for Game 3 start

AD