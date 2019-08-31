Unpacking what happened at Nationals Park on Saturday night, once nine innings had come and gone, didn’t take a microscope or math or anything more than a simple accounting of a battle that never felt fair.

Stephen Strasburg, one of the best pitchers in baseball, dominated the Miami Marlins, one of the league’s worst teams. The result, a 7-0 win for the Washington Nationals, their eighth in nine contests, was directly tied to the Marlins’ inability to touch the pitches Strasburg threw their way. The Nationals’ starter struck out 14 in eight scoreless innings. He gave up just two hits, walked none and retired 22 of the 25 batters he faced. He may have even shoved his name into the National League Cy Young Award conversation, lowering his ERA to 3.47 while raising his record to 16-5.

And with a few early rallies — coming in the first, second and third — the Nationals’ offense buried Miami from the start. Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto smacked back-to-back home runs, and Rendon added a second in the eighth. Kurt Suzuki brought a two-run homer to the effort. The Nationals didn’t pick up a game in the division, because the Atlanta Braves keep winning, too, but they did continue a hot stretch that started in late May and will seep into September.

With 28 games left in the regular season, the Nationals (76-58) are shaping up at the perfect time. They moved lefty reliever Roenis Elías off the injured list ahead of this series. Closer Sean Doolittle could return from right knee tendinitis Sunday, as Washington goes for a sweep of Miami. So could first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, like a de facto September call-up, to lengthen the bench and provide even more depth at first base.

And with rosters expanding Sunday morning, to as many as 40 players, the Nationals will further pad their bench and bullpen. They could have two open 40-man roster spots to work with, should they move reliever Austen Williams to the 60-day IL. Relievers Greg Holland and Aaron Barrett have the chance to be added and activated all at once. Or maybe others pitchers get a nod. Or maybe the team takes the flexibility in a totally different direction.

But Manager Dave Martinez could only put so much thought into that Saturday. He met with General Manager Mike Rizzo in the afternoon, as he does most days, to discuss potential additions. Then he squared his brain to the task at hand, to another game against the Marlins, and another chance to create separation atop the National League wild-card standings.

“Right now, we’re in there trying to figure things out,” Martinez said. “But my focus is on today, getting Strasburg to go about seven innings or so, and score about eight or nine runs. And go from there.”

About three hours later, once the air cooled and the sun receded, that’s just about how the game played out. The offense jumped all over Marlins starter Pablo Lopez when Rendon and Soto went back-to-back in the first. Rendon’s solo shot came in his first at-bat since lining a walk-off single Friday. His two solo homers extended a career high to 31 with a month left to play. They nudged his average up to .335, the best in the National League, and triggered more “M-V-P!” chants from the home crowd. It seems those aren’t going anywhere.

Soto’s homer gave him 30. His blast landed well beyond the left field wall. He’s at his best when hitting to the opposite field, when his head and front shoulder stay pointed to the pitcher, then the ball rockets off his bat like the one off Lopez that was clocked at 106.5 mph. And this particular blast put the 20-year-old Soto in even more rare company. It made him the seventh player in history to hit 30-plus homers in or before an age-20 season, joining Mel Ott, Ted Williams, Frank Robinson, Tony Conigliaro, Alex Rodriguez and Mike Trout.

The offense didn’t stop there, adding another run in the second and three more in the third. It was exactly what Martinez ordered, all packed into three innings, and gave Strasburg a yawning lead to protect.

The 31-year-old yielded back-to-back singles with one out in the first, stirring a bit of danger, but ended the inning with a double play. He then retired 22 consecutive batters to finish his night, pounding the strike zone as he did, and picking through the Marlins with a balanced mix of his four-seam fastball, sinker, curveball and change-up. He struck out the side in the third and again in the sixth. He threw 81 of 107 pitches for strikes.

He closed his night with a strikeout (looking) of Lewis Brinson, electrifying the crowd once more, sending Strasburg off with another standing ovation. He earned every single one Saturday. He pushed the Nationals into September and kept them on their months-long high.