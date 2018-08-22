Sports columnist

The first two batters he faced stared at two-strike curveballs, unable to lift the bat from the shoulder, and it was so tempting to think, “He’s back.” But the next four batters went double, double, homer, single, and the thoughts turned. By the fourth inning, when he was throwing 91-mph fastballs and shaking his arm after each pitch, the mind went to dark places. Oh, no.

The most important element of that experience, even on a night Ryan Zimmerman ended with a walk-off homer: Stephen Strasburg pitched. It was only 84 pitches to labor through four innings, and that stark drop in velocity felt like reason to wonder whether the letters “M-R-I” were in our future.

The early returns: “He said he felt fine,” Manager Dave Martinez said. So breathe easier, and remember that health is not to be trifled with or questioned. But where Strasburg is concerned, there has to be, by now, a throw-your-hands-to-the-sky reaction for Nats fans. Why?

“I don’t know if it’s rust,” Strasburg said. “I think it’s just endurance. Hopefully, that’s what it is.”

This summer of the pennant race that never developed is a complicated one, built on a banged-up bullpen, a first-year manager trying to find his footing and underperformance across so many areas. There are hands full of fingers to point at areas throughout the organization, and we could debate into the offseason what was the most important aspect of the downfall.

[Ryan Zimmerman lifts Nationals to walk-off win over Phillies]

But in the wake of Wednesday night’s 8-7 victory over Philadelphia, consider the following sentence: If Stephen Strasburg could have pitched all summer, the race for the National League East title still would include Washington. Let that stew. It’s hard to debate.

Baseball players are defined by tools — can they throw, hit, field, run, etc. Don’t overlook the most important tool, which is somehow rarely cited: availability. It is unfair to question whether an athlete isn’t tough enough to fight through pain when that pain isn’t shooting through your own elbow or down your own neck. But the end result — whether a player appears on the field or not — is part of what enhances or detracts from his value. And it’s indisputable that Strasburg’s value to the Nationals is lessened because he so frequently misses time.

Put another way: This is the second season of Strasburg’s seven-year, $175 million contract. When he can’t pitch for long stretches over the course of a summer that slips away from the franchise, there’s reason to look at the terms of that deal and wonder, “What might years three through seven look like?” And what must it be like to sit and watch a team you could help — a team you might be able to save — from the outside?

“I don’t really want to get into that anymore,” Strasburg said. “I’ve spent the last two months just fuming over it. I was happy to be back out there tonight.”

Strasburg’s start against the Phillies was his first since July 20, and it was lousy — four innings, seven hits, five runs, five strikeouts. His first fastball of the night was 95 mph, a tick off his normal 96-97 but not alarming. Yet he clearly couldn’t finish hitters, and it took him 31 pitches to navigate a three-run Philadelphia first. By the third inning, Justin Bour was feasting on a 93-mph, 2-0 fastball and sending it out to center. And by the fourth, two four-seam fastballs to Zach Eflin, the opposing pitcher, floated in at 91 mph.

“It was a work in progress, you know?” Strasburg said. “It’s obviously been a while.”

Strasburg, too, jangled his right arm after consecutive pitches. The fourth ended on a hard double play ball. But what had we just seen in his return?

“I think he got a little gassed at the end,” Martinez said.

[Nats GM Mike Rizzo defends Dave Martinez as disappointing season winds down]

If that’s it, then . . . phew. Strasburg missed six weeks with shoulder inflammation, reappeared to make one start — in which he struggled, then got in a public dugout spat with resident alpha male Max Scherzer — and went back to the disabled list with a nerve problem in his neck. These are new issues, and he said doctors told him the nerve issue would take a couple of months to clear up.

Either way, tally it up: one start between June 8 and Aug. 22. Even allowing for extra rest now and again, a healthy pitcher would have made at least 10 more starts during that stretch. Put Strasburg in for the combination of Jefry Rodriguez and Tommy Milone — who combined for a cool 6.02 ERA as starters — and it’s not a stretch that the Nats, 63-63 entering play Wednesday, might have been, say, 69-57 and breathing on first-place Atlanta.

What if. What if what if what if. But this is life with Strasburg. The day before Strasburg returned, Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo was asked what he wanted from his $175 million asset over the remainder of a season gone south.

“Just want him to be Stephen Strasburg, pitch the way he’s capable of pitching,” Rizzo said. “If he’s Stras, that’s as good as anyone in the league.”

About that: It’s right. In Washington, we tend to obsess with what Strasburg hasn’t done, with the odd starts in which he leaves with something ailing him, even — some of you, admit it — with the club-imposed shutdown six years ago that kept him out of the playoffs.

Yet since 2012, Strasburg’s first healthy season following his 2010 Tommy John surgery, here are his ranks among pitchers who have thrown at least 1,000 innings: eighth in ERA, seventh in walks and hits per inning pitched, sixth in batting average against and third in strikeouts. Advanced metrics love him: He’s fourth in fielding independent pitching, behind only Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale and Scherzer.

[The Nationals have flipped their focus to 2019, so let’s size up their biggest needs]

But here’s the issue: Over those seven seasons, 26 pitchers have thrown more innings than Strasburg. When he pitches, he’s indisputably among the best in the game. But to be among the best in the game, he needs to pitch. (Scherzer, it’s worth noting, leads the universe in innings pitched during that time, so the ultimate contrast exists in Strasburg’s own clubhouse.)

It’s too bad, really, because Strasburg entered this season in a new position. I would argue his 2017 was kind of the perfect year for him: The team managed his starts, got 175⅓ innings and a 2.52 ERA out of him and positioned him to be a monster in the playoffs. In the fourth game of the division series against the Cubs in Chicago, Strasburg took the ball even after his manager, Dusty Baker, said he would be unable to go — and threw about as dominant a playoff start as you’re going to see, seven innings of three-hit, 12-strikeout, scoreless baseball that extended Washington’s season.

“I remember when he went out there after that first inning,” said Martinez, Joe Maddon’s bench coach with the Cubs last year, “I turned and looked at Joe and said, ‘Woof, this is going to be a long game if he keeps that up right there.’ ”

That day in Chicago, Strasburg’s change-up was devastating. His curveball snapped. His fastball sank when he asked it to, rose if he preferred.

More important than any of that: He was available to pitch. This summer, though, that question dogged Stephen Strasburg. It will follow him into next year — and beyond.

For more by Barry Svrluga, visit washingtonpost.com/svrluga.