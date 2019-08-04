Stephen Strasburg didn’t have it, and so the Washington Nationals didn’t either, and the result was what happens when a starter falls all the way flat.

The Nationals were crushed by the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday, 18-7, because Strasburg gave up nine earned runs in 4 2/ 3 innings. That tied a career high for the 30-year-old, who earned National League pitcher of the month honors for July, and who was bullied from the start by a mediocre lineup that has his number.

Strasburg allowed nine hits, walked two and gave up three home runs. The Diamondbacks scored two in the first, one in the second, two in the third and five in the fifth, polishing off Strasburg’s line when Alex Avila blasted a two-run shot off Matt Grace.

Reliever Tanner Rainey struggled through the seventh, walking four to yield a run, firing two wild pitches and exiting with the bases loaded. Daniel Hudson replaced him, to make his Washington debut, and stranded three runners with a strikeout. Then Gerardo Parra took the mound, becoming the first Nationals position player to pitch this season, and pumped 92-mph fastballs while giving up four runs. Then second baseman Brian Dozier relieved him, becoming the second Nationals position player to pitch this season, and gave up a moonshot home run to Eduardo Escobar. But what mattered most, by game’s end, was Strasburg having his worst outing of the season against a sub-.500 team.

[Box score: Diamondbacks 18, Nationals 7]

That happens in baseball, an unpredictable game, known for its tendency to buck probability and logic whenever it pleases. But it was also a setback Washington cannot afford beyond this contest. They are still without Max Scherzer because of lingering shoulder issues. The back of their rotation is still a relative question mark. And so they need, maybe more than anything, for Strasburg to be an unshakable ace.

Strasburg had not allowed a home run in six starts, going back to June 21, when Austin Riley took him deep for the Atlanta Braves. He posted a 1.14 ERA in five July starts. His last losing decision came against the Diamondbacks in mid-June. They scored six runs on nine hits and knocked him out after five innings. Since then, he had dominated, giving Washington a chance every fifth day, softening Scherzer’s ongoing absence — if anything could.

Then Arizona got to Strasburg again.

First came a two-run homer from Escobar in the bottom of the first, erasing the lead Washington grabbed in the top half. Strasburg saw Escobar take an uppercut swing, stalking his low-and-in fastball, then watched the ball arc into the right field seats. Next was Nick Ahmed’s turn, on a low sinker in the second, and Victor Robles tracked that drive until he ran out of room on the warning track. That homer was to straightaway center, landing above the 407-foot sign, leaving Strasburg with narrowed eyes and a shaking head.

The Diamondbacks added two more in the third, once David Peralta doubled in Ketel Marte, and Christian Walker singled in Peralta. Both hits came with two outs. Peralta crushed a curveball, while Walker lined a sinker that was off the plate inside. They gave the Diamondbacks a three-run lead, before Strasburg had recorded his ninth out, but the Nationals were up to tightening the contest.

Washington scored twice off Robbie Ray in the first, on an Adam Eaton triple and sacrifice fly from Anthony Rendon. Parra then brought in two with a triple in the fourth, just missing a home run, and that slimmed the deficit to one run. Strasburg settled down, if only briefly, to blank Arizona in the fourth. It looked as if the Nationals’ offense would have a chance to compete.

But Strasburg was instead knocked around some more, starting with a leadoff triple for Marte, then an RBI single for Escobar, then Jake Lamb’s two-run homer to left. That came off a first-pitch curveball that caught the outside edge of the zone. All six of the Diamondbacks’ run-scoring hits off Strasburg came within three pitches of the at-bat. And it didn’t matter where Strasburg threw the ball in those counts — down, in, away or off the plate — because his command never surfaced in 98 pitches.

He lasted one more batter after Lamb’s homer. He struck out Ahmed, seeming to end the inning, but his change-up struck the dirt and bounced away from Kurt Suzuki. Ahmed raced into first. Strasburg pointed to the ball before letting his long arms droop below his waist.

It was just that kind of night.