The Miami Marlins had Stephen Strasburg on the ropes again in the fifth inning Sunday afternoon, fouling off pitch after pitch, battling to finally break the Washington Nationals’ right-hander. There were two on and two out when Starlin Castro walked to the batter’s box. Strasburg’s odometer read 99 pitches, but there was no relief in sight. The Nationals’ bullpen was shorthanded without a couple relievers available. Strasburg needed to push through. The batter was his.

And so Strasburg emptied the tank. First came a 95-mph fastball for a called strike. Then a slider out of the zone for a ball and a curveball Castro fouled off. Then came the final push, a 97-mph fastball to Pedro Severino’s mitt on the outside corner. Castro watched Strasburg’s 103rd and final pitch go by for strike three and Strasburg jogged off the mound, his demanding day complete after five arduous shutout innings.

He exited with a lead and Washington’s offense, which collected eight extra-base hits, ensured it remained intact in a 5-2 win to cap a series sweep that improved the Nationals (29-22) to seven games over .500 for the first time this season. Going back to April 29, they are a major-league-best 18-6, a stretch that has closed the gap between them and first place in the National League East from six games to 1 ½ games.

Anthony Rendon broke the ice in the fourth inning when he smashed a solo home run to left-center field against right-hander Elieser Hernandez, just to the left of the ballpark’s deactivated home run sculpture. Strasburg made the lead stick, but it didn’t come easy. After a 1-2-3 first inning, the Marlins (19-33) made Strasburg grind for his outs, constantly fouling off pitches to escalate Strasburg’s pitch count. He threw 25 pitches in the second inning and another 23 in the third. He was piling up the strikeouts — he had six through three innings — but needed 65 pitches to record nine outs as Miami posted four plate appearances of at least seven pitches.

But the Marlins’ work didn’t produce any runs while Strasburg helped himself in the fifth. Two batters after Wilmer Difo supplied a first-pitch leadoff triple, Strasburg knocked a groundball through the right side of a drawn-in infield for his third hit and first RBI this season.

He then took the mound for the fifth inning with his pitch count at 78. An efficient inning would have given him enough leash to start the sixth, but the Marlins continued making Strasburg work. Lewis Brinson led off with a single. Two batters later, Derek Dietrich flied out to end his second nine-pitch at-bat of the day. J.T. Realmuto then worked a walk before Strasburg, bending but not breaking, struck him out looking to emerge unscathed. He finished with eight strikeouts to two walks as he extended his scoreless innings streak against the Marlins to 23.

The escape gave way to a Nationals onslaught against a meager Marlins bullpen called into action after Hernandez held Washington to two runs across five innings. First, a struggling Harper, who had tallied seven strikeouts in the series before stepping to the plate in the sixth inning, unleashed his frustrations on an innocent baseball, slamming a pitch from Jarlin Garcia just inside the right-field foul pole into the concourse.

Washington added two runs in the seventh inning on Trea Turner’s double and Harper’s sacrifice fly to build a 5-0 lead for a bullpen that didn’t have closer Sean Doolittle available due to his workload the previous two days. Without him, Justin Miller, Wander Suero, Sammy Solis and Brandon Kintzler combined to allow two runs over four innings to seal the win.

What the Nationals accomplished this weekend won’t draw acclaim. The Marlins are the Marlins, an overachieving last-place club expected to languish this season. But context is necessary. The Nationals, it seems, are coming together. Daniel Murphy and Brian Goodwin have begun rehab assignments. Ryan Madson could come off the disabled list this week. The first base platoon of Matt Adams and Mark Reynolds has more than compensated for the injured Ryan Zimmerman’s absence. The bullpen is the deepest its been all season and the starting rotation remains as good as any in baseball.

Most importantly, they are taking care of business, beating teams they are supposed to beat to make up ground in the standings. After taking five of six from the San Diego Padres and Marlins, another inferior team awaits up the Beltway on Monday. The Nationals are surging and brimming with confidence. They just might be righting the ship.