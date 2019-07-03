Stephen Strasburg struck out 14 — including three Marlins on nine pitches in the fourth inning — to improve to 10-4 on Wednesday with a 3-1 win over Miami. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

This is how Stephen Strasburg went about discarding the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning Wednesday night: sinker, change-up, sinker, strikeout; change-up, change-up, fastball, strikeout; sinker, curveball, sinker, strikeout.

That was it. Then Strasburg walked off the field, a slight skip in his step, a blank stare fixed on nothing but dominating a last-place team. He had just thrown an immaculate inning — three strikeouts on nine pitches — and it was a fitting illustration of his best start of the season. He mowed through the Marlins in the Washington Nationals’ 3-1 win, improving their record to 44-41, inching them to within 5½ games of the Atlanta Braves in what’s now a crowded division race.

Strasburg (10-4) tossed 7 ⅓ scoreless innings and allowed just two hits and one runner to reach second base. He collected a season-high 14 strikeouts, seven on his change-up, and exited to the loudest ovation of the season at Nationals Park after 110 pitches. Fernando Rodney and Sean Doolittle, who created a bases-loaded situation in the ninth before escaping, recorded the final five outs.

The win was powered by what is becoming a familiar formula. The Nationals have homered in 17 straight contests, setting a franchise record, after Brian Dozier smacked a two-run shot in the sixth, and Matt Adams added a solo blast in the eighth. Their rotation is meeting big expectations. Their bullpen is passable. They have won 25 of their past 35 contests, including 12 of 15.

It might be best to boil the last six weeks into a simple fact: The Nationals, once reeling into irrelevance, have the best record in baseball since May 24.

Strasburg was ready to extend that, starting right away by striking out Miguel Rojas with a dancing change-up for the game’s first out. The 30-year-old righty entered with a 10-0 record and 1.99 ERA in his past 12 appearances against Miami. That dominance only seeped into another matchup, with this Marlins order thinned by a full rebuilding phase. Neil Walker, a 33-year-old journeyman, was their cleanup hitter. Curtis Granderson and J.T. Riddle, hitting sixth and seventh Wednesday, each carried sub-.200 averages into the contest.

Strasburg walked Garrett Cooper in the first but stranded him there. He sped through the second, starting it with his third strikeout on a change-up, ending it with a soft groundout that he handled. The third was quick, too, even after Rojas singled with two outs and never made it farther. Then Strasburg worked the first immaculate inning of his 10-year career, becoming the fourth pitcher to accomplish the feat this season.

In his first trip through Miami’s order, totaling 40 pitches, Strasburg leaned on his curve and change-up. In his second trip, totaling 30, Strasburg reached for his heat and punched out Marlins with 94, 95 and 96 mph fastballs. That approach reflected what Strasburg learned in his first two times facing these young hitters. They stalk fastballs. They are allergic to anything else. So he pitched them backward to start, easing into the outing with his secondary stuff, then blew them away once their balance was shifted.

The Nationals couldn’t solve Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara, their lone all-star, allowing him to push through five scoreless on 82 pitches. But Dozier created separation with his two-run blast off Alcantara in the sixth.

Starlin Castro and Granderson waved at sharp-breaking sliders to strike out in the seventh. Strasburg worked into a jam in the eighth, allowing the first two runners to reach, and then struck out Brian Anderson with three curveballs before handing the game to Fernando Rodney.

Rodney gave up a bloop single to Rojas, signaling disaster, but got out of a bases-loaded jam with a double play. Adams bumped the Nationals’ advantage to three runs with a 412-foot homer in the next half.

And Doolittle closed the door, finishing the Marlins despite allowing a run, making sure Strasburg’s effort was sealed with another win.